Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru - Coimbatore to be launched by end of December

The stage is set for the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan confirmed that the Vande Bharat Express between the two cities will be launched by the end of December. This will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka. Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru - Coimbatore to be launched by end of Dec

PC Mohan said, “By December's end, Bengaluru is set to welcome its fourth Vande Bharat Express, linking to Coimbatore.” Currently there is only one express train between Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Uday Express is currently operating in the morning with a travel time of roughly 7 hours.

If Vande Bharat Express is announced between these two cities, timings are going to play an important role as the semi high speed train will be an expensive affair for regular commuters. However, the timings and other details are yet to be announced.

This will be the second Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and neighboring Tamil Nadu as there is already one such train that travels between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

In November last year, PM Narendra Modi launched this Vande Bharat train, the first such train in south India. Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru and Hyderabad. Recently, the Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was extended till Belagavi in north Karnataka, announced the Railway Ministry.