WATCH: Road caves in, disappears near Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway after massive landslide

The Karnataka coast continues to face intense bouts of rain, impacting daily life and bringing vehicular movement to a halt. The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has experienced multiple landslips in recent weeks, creating significant chaos and hampering the flow of vehicles and goods in the region.(X)

A major landslide near Harle estate in Sakleshpur, Hassan district, has now severely impacted local roadways, affecting several nearby villages. The landslide, which occurred on the night of July 29, destroyed part of a road that serves as a crucial alternative route to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway.

Many social media users shared visuals of the devastation. A video showed part of the road caving in and disappearing from sight. “Large chunks of a hillock fell on vehicles travelling on the road. The vehicular movement has been badly affected,” an X user wrote.

In a related event, a significant landslide at Shiradi Ghat near Doddathople in Sakleshpura has caused severe disruptions on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway.

The landslide today involved a collapse onto a car, lorry, and gas tanker on the Shiradi Ghat section of National Highway 75, resulting in a complete suspension of vehicle movement and extensive roadblocks. No deaths have been reported in the incident, although it is suspected that some have sustained minor injuries.

The landslide is also expected to delay train services between Bengaluru-Mangaluru by up to 15 days, a report stated. The landslide has severely disrupted the railway tracks between Edakumeri and Kadagaralli along the Shiradi Ghat, leading to train cancellations and reroutes. Repair work is underway, but officials estimate it will take about 15 days to fully restore the tracks.

The landslide has also obstructed road access, necessitating the use of train wagons to transport repair equipment. Two engines are being used to haul wagons with rocks and materials, while over 750 workers manually move supplies to the damaged area.

Emergency officials are on-site, working to clear the debris, but traffic is anticipated to remain disrupted for approximately six hours.