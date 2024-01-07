Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that he and CM Siddaramaiah did not receive an invitation for the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. He said that the party will take a call on attending the event and stressed that such issues should not be politicised. We did not receive invitation for Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration: Karnataka DCM

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, “Neither CM Siddaramaiah nor I have received any invitations. I heard that our party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, had received the invitation. If we get the invitation, the party will decide whether to attend the event or to skip it.”

DK Shivakumar also said that he is a Ram Bhakt. “I am a Hindu and I pray to lord Ram. I am a devotee of lord Hanuman. This has nothing to do with politics; such issues should not be politicised. If we don’t get an invitation, we will pray from here,” he added.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular President Nitish Kumar, and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury are among other opposition leaders who received the invitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which closely monitors the temple's construction, has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the January 22 ceremony.

The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.