Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Feb 13-15)

Festival of Handmade (Exhibition) This is where to check out and patronise their work: Ilkal drapes, beadwork, ceramics, floral crockery. (Townscript website)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 11am to 8pm

NIFT Campus, HSR

The 15-year-old art collective, A Hundred Hands, helps revive dying art forms and supports 300 artists and 53,000 members across 21 states. These include women-owned enterprises, tribal groups, queer and differently-abled makers. This is where to check out and patronise their work: Ilkal drapes, beadwork, ceramics, floral crockery, footwear, jewellery and hairpins with a desi twist. For textile aficionados, there is a dedicated section for handcrafted jamdani saris, stoles, linen saris and cotton khadi saris.

₹60, entry fee.

The Sixth Sense (Multi-disciplinary festival)

Friday, 11 am onwards

Alembic City, Kadugudi Main Road, Whitefield

Want to see a Banyan tree come alive as a light and sound installation? See how light, fog and visuals respond to audience movement? The festival is set inside a glass factory and includes installations, music performances, discussions and talks. Stephen Bontly discusses how his interactive light sculptures reveal collective presence and connection. There’s a performance by Ayahi collective, which includes electronic music, generative visuals and AI driven processes. Linda Nicolai, a generative visual artist, explores how live visuals can be used to build vibrant interactive experiences.

From ₹1499. Book on Thesixthsensefestival.com

BRICKS- Chorale for Bricks and Bodies (Dance)

Friday, 7.30pm

Prestige Centre for Performing Arts; Konanakunte

The Antipode collective from Switzerland uses dance and movement to comment on built spaces and the challenges they pose to human beings and the environment? The project has been created in an artist residency by Antipode Danse Tanz led by Nicole Morel in collaboration with (and at) the Attakalari. The premiere will feature Swiss and Indian dancers, with original music by Violeta

Cruz, a Columbian composer based in France. The company is known to weave dance with architecture, visual arts and other performing arts.

RSVP via @attakkalari on Instagram

Hampi Utsava (Festival)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

This weekend, take a trip to Hampi. The heritage city comes alive with classical music and dance as well as folk performances. There’s a grand procession, liveried elephants and men dressed as soldiers of the erstwhile Vijayanagara empire. The sky will dazzle you with fireworks, and the space will be lit with illuminated monuments and puppet shows. Wait for the sunset to witness the sound-and-light show and listen to stories of the empire’s golden age. A drone show featuring 3,000 drones, helicopter rides, water sports and rock-climbing activities are the bigger attractions.

Gooday Nagar (Book launch)

Sunday, noon

Beku cafe, JP Nagar

Maithreyi Karnoor’s book lets readers wander into Gooday Nagar, a makebelieve world with medieval English castles, tales of murder and magic, worlds mapped by vitiligo, and disillusioned playwrights waking up alone in a post apocalyptic world.. This is where the everyday slips quietly into the absurd. It could be any city we know. The author is a two-time finalist of the Montreal International Poetry Prize. She talks with writer Aravind Jayan about her book that unearths ironies of modern life using humour.

Entry is free, register via @beku.blr on Instagram