'Who is INDIA bloc's PM candidate?': Karnataka BJP Prez Vijayendra Yediyurappa

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BY Vijayendra on Friday questioned the opposition alliance of their prime ministerial candidate and asserted that the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP is Narendra Modi. Karnataka state BJP president BY Vijayendra, son of former CM Yediyurappa. (ANI)

"Narendra Modi is the Prime Ministerial candidate in the BJP. But the question is, Who is the prime ministerial candidate in INDIA bloc? In this Lok Sabha election, the Congress party will not win even 40 seats," Karnataka BJP President said.

During the Congress manifesto launch event, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc has decided that its prime ministerial face will be decided by the alliance constituents jointly after it wins the polls.

"A decision has been made by the INDIA bloc that we are fighting this ideological election unitedly. After the elections, the coalition will sit together and decide their leader and Prime Minister," he added.

Reminding the BJP's 'India Shining' campaign after which the Vajpayee government lost power, Rahul said, "Please do remember that there was a similar sentiment being projected by the media when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. There was the 'India Shining' campaign. A similar claim is being made through sections of the media now. Do remember what happened to the 'India Shining' campaign and who won that campaign."

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were seen unveiling the party manifesto titled Nyay Patra.

The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. Counting of the votes will be held on June 4.