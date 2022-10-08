Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Netizens amused by this 'new workout' dropped on Apple Watch for Bengaluru: house hunting

Netizens amused by this 'new workout' dropped on Apple Watch for Bengaluru: house hunting

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 03:49 PM IST

A designer took a dig at Bengaluru's housing scene on Twitter by making a graphic of an Apple watch with a workout programme for Bengaluru called "house hunting", and netizens find it hilarious.

The graphic shows a workout programme called ‘house hunting’ which indicates that it is quite a task to find a home in Bengaluru.(anuragkrishh-Twitter)
The graphic shows a workout programme called ‘house hunting’ which indicates that it is quite a task to find a home in Bengaluru.(anuragkrishh-Twitter)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A designer on Twitter used his creativity to his advantage and made a joke that the Apple watch has dropped a new workout for Bengaluru called ‘house hunting’, taking a dig at the housing and renting conditions in the city, and not surprisingly, the internet loved it.

“New workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru,” he tweeted and shared a picture of an Apple watch showing a workout programme called house hunting, indicating that the task is as taxing as a workout. The post has nearly 870 likes and over 30 retweets.

The tweet garnered a horde of responses, with one Zalak Bhojani saying, “Gotta be with weekly or biweekly reminder." While another user, Sandeep Talukdar, said, “That yes gonna be a hard goal to beat in Bangalore.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees highest appreciation in average housing prices for Jul - Sept

Another user said, “Relatable”, and another with a handle called PK, said, “This makes sense, because house-hunting is very unique to Bangalore. In all other cities of the world, newly - arrived people just live on trees, on the park bench etc.”

The Internet Bread, a Twitter page, replied, “They should add like an arrow that guides you towards affordable housing."

ALSO READ | Are you Monica or Rachel? Bengalureans are taking roommate queries to the next level

Bengaluru, one of India's largest metropolitan cities, is seeing increased demand for housing and rental set-ups owing to a spike in migration. A research by Cushman & Wakefield last year on co-living indicated that the demand by singles living on rent shall grow from 1.97 million in 2019 to 2.61 million by 2025 in the top 8 cities of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru twitter + 1 more
karnataka bengaluru twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out