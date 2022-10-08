Netizens amused by this 'new workout' dropped on Apple Watch for Bengaluru: house hunting

A designer on Twitter used his creativity to his advantage and made a joke that the Apple watch has dropped a new workout for Bengaluru called ‘house hunting’, taking a dig at the housing and renting conditions in the city, and not surprisingly, the internet loved it.

“New workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru,” he tweeted and shared a picture of an Apple watch showing a workout programme called house hunting, indicating that the task is as taxing as a workout. The post has nearly 870 likes and over 30 retweets.

The tweet garnered a horde of responses, with one Zalak Bhojani saying, “Gotta be with weekly or biweekly reminder." While another user, Sandeep Talukdar, said, “That yes gonna be a hard goal to beat in Bangalore.”

Another user said, “Relatable”, and another with a handle called PK, said, “This makes sense, because house-hunting is very unique to Bangalore. In all other cities of the world, newly - arrived people just live on trees, on the park bench etc.”

The Internet Bread, a Twitter page, replied, “They should add like an arrow that guides you towards affordable housing."

Bengaluru, one of India's largest metropolitan cities, is seeing increased demand for housing and rental set-ups owing to a spike in migration. A research by Cushman & Wakefield last year on co-living indicated that the demand by singles living on rent shall grow from 1.97 million in 2019 to 2.61 million by 2025 in the top 8 cities of India.