'Will miss him very much': Ex PM HD Devegowda remembers Mulayam Singh Yadav

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the founder of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on Monday after a long spell of illness. As tributes poured for the SP patron, former prime minister and the national president of Janata Dal (Secular), HD Devegowda, also remembered the seasoned leader.

On Twitter, HD Devegowda wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri #MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much. (sic)”

I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri #MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much. @samajwadiparty @yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/KpcQil8hzP — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) October 10, 2022

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai too sent his condolences on Samajwadi Party patriarch's death. CM Bommai wrote, “Saddened at the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, three-time Chief Minister of UP & country's ex Defence Minister. A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. (sic)”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India Droupadi Murmu too condoled the death of the veteran politician.

