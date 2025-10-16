Bengaluru traffic alert: Road block at Budigere. Check alternative route for airport travellers

According to the advisory issued, motorists should take a left turn at Mandur and then a right at Kammasandra Circle. From there, they can proceed through Gundur, Marasandra and Bagalur to reach the airport.

Due to the protest, vehicles heading from Budigere Cross towards Kempegowda International Airport are being diverted. Commuters have been advised to follow an alternative route to avoid delays.

Traffic movement near Budigere, on the border of Channarayapatna Police Station limits in Bengaluru Rural district, was disrupted on Thursday as local residents staged a protest. The agitators blocked the main road, urging the government to address several long-pending demands, including the improvement of local road infrastructure.

In a separate news, Bengaluru witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday evening after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the city, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from Silk Board to Hebbal. The downpour, which began around rush hour, left commuters stranded for hours as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace through waterlogged junctions and congested lanes.

Several bikers were seen taking shelter under flyovers and metro bridges to escape the rain, while others struggled to navigate through knee-deep water. Cars and buses were lined bumper-to-bumper, with many drivers switching off their engines to save fuel during the long halt.

Commuters took to social media to express frustration over the gridlock, sharing images and videos of stranded vehicles and flooded stretches.