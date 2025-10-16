Edit Profile
    Bengaluru airport advises early arrival as Deepawali travel surge expected

    In its advisory dated October 15 the airport urged passengers to arrive early to ensure ample time for check-in, security checks, and other travel formalities.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 1:07 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    With the Deepawali festival approaching, Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) has issued a passenger advisory anticipating a significant rise in travelers.

    Passengers are also advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for flight updates and related information. (Representational image/Pixabay)
    Check out the post here:

    Passengers are also advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for flight updates and related information.

    The airport thanked travelers for their patience and understanding amid the expected festive-season rush and extended Deepawali greetings to all passengers.

    “We encourage passengers to plan ahead to ensure smooth and seamless travel during the festival season,” the advisory read.

