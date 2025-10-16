Bengaluru airport advises early arrival as Deepawali travel surge expected

Check out the post here:

In its advisory dated October 15 the airport urged passengers to arrive early to ensure ample time for check-in, security checks, and other travel formalities.

With the Deepawali festival approaching, Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) has issued a passenger advisory anticipating a significant rise in travelers.

Passengers are also advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for flight updates and related information.

The airport thanked travelers for their patience and understanding amid the expected festive-season rush and extended Deepawali greetings to all passengers.

“We encourage passengers to plan ahead to ensure smooth and seamless travel during the festival season,” the advisory read.

(Also Read: Km-long traffic jam on Bengaluru’s ORR from Silk Board to Hebbal after rainfall lashes city – video)