Bhardwaj likens Shah to Patel, Anurag seconds

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh education minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Friday likened Union home minister Amit Shah with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and described the abrogation of Article 370 as a step taken to accomplish the latter’s dream of a ‘one and united India’.

Speaking at the rally held to mark the second anniversary of the BJP-led Himachal government, Bhardwaj said, “Today, if there is any person in whom we can see image of Sardar Patel, it is Amit Shah,” he said. Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur seconded Bhardwaj’s statement.

Thakur said that his generation had not seen Sardar Patel but had heard and read about the work he had done for the country, which had earned him the epithet of Iron Man. The image of Sardar Patel is truly reflected in Amit Shah,” he said.

The Union minister said that it was due to Prime Minister Narender Modi and Amit Shah that Article 370 and 35A had gone forever. “It was due to the Modi government that country got rid of evils such as triple talaq,” said Thakur., adding “Under their leadership, our dream of a Ram Mandir will become a reality soon,” he said.

Himachal’s special category status was restored by PM Modi: Nadda

Speaking at the rally, BJP national working president JP Nadda said the BJP had started the precedent of releasing their report card to the public.

“The Congress government or other parties have never done it because they don’t have a work culture. They seek votes on the basis of religion, region and the even colours of caps,” said Nadda.

Nadda reminded the public that the UPA-government had curtailed the industrial package given to Himachal by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. “The UPA government also scrapped Himachal’s special category state status, which was restored by PM Modi,” said Nadda.

He exhorted the people of the state to continue supporting BJP so that the chain of development was not broken.