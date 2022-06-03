4 including contract killer caught for killing Vidisha contactor who filed RTIs
BHOPAL: Three local contractors in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district have been arrested on charges of killing Ranjeet Soni, a contractor who also filed right to information requests with the public works department (PWD), police said. Ankit Yadav, the 24-year-old who allegedly pulled the trigger, has also been caught.
Soni was shot dead outside the PWD office in Vidisha, about 60km from state capital Bhopal.
The hitman and three contractors, Aish Kumar Chaubey, Jaswant Raghuvanshi and Naresh Sharma, have been arrested, said Sameer Yadav, additional superintendent of police (addl SP), Vidisha.
Yadav said the three accused told the police in their preliminary interrogation that they decided to eliminate Ranjeet Soni because he was creating trouble for them in the context of some contracts. Yadav did not elaborate, saying the investigation was still at its initial stages.
The three allegedly hired Ankit Yadav, a resident of Raisen about 30km from Vidisha to kill Soni.
“Yadav came on a bike and shot him on the head, and went back to his village in the neighbouring Raisen district,” said Yadav.
The contract killer was the first one to be tracked down and was arrested within hours of the crime. He allegedly told the police team that he was hired by Jaswant Raghuvanshi, who named the others.
The police officer said the accused and Soni had been rivals for some time and filed cross-cases in 2017, accusing the other of posing a threat to their life.
Ranjeet Soni is also an accused in a cheque bounce case registered in 2016 which is still pending.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics