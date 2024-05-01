 Ashram teacher, caretaker booked for sexually abusing boys in Ujjain: Police - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ashram teacher, caretaker booked for sexually abusing boys in Ujjain: Police

ByShruti Tomar
May 01, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Police said that while the ashram teacher identified as Rahul Sharma was arrested, its caretaker Ajay Thakur is absconding

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday booked an acharya (teacher) and a caretaker for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys at an ashram in Ujjain. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the police, as many as 19 boys of different age groups have filed complaints to the ashram administrator about incidents of sexual harassment.

Police said that while the ashram teacher identified as Rahul Sharma was arrested, its caretaker Ajay Thakur is absconding. The action was taken based on the complaint filed by three boys. 

“Police are investigating the matter and will register the statement of other residents of the ashram”, said Jayant Singh Rathore, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Ujjain. 

The incident was also highlighted by the ashram director, who also informed the police.

The director said that several students had complained that caretaker Thakur was misbehaving with them following which he was sacked. 

A meeting was held on Tuesday, which was also attended by the parents, to discuss the incident, said the director. 

The boys informed everyone about the nature of sexual abuse they faced from Sharma and Thakur after which police were called, said the director.

ASP Rathore said the first information report has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) and Juvenile Justice Act against the accused, adding that Takur would be apprehended soon.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

