In Ujjain, groups bar non-Hindus from entering Garba Pandal

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 09:21 PM IST

Identity cards have been made mandatory for entry into Garba events in Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram and Khandwa districts, according to orders issued by the administration

People perform Garba dance during the ongoing Navaratri festival in Bhopal on Thursday. (ANI/Representative Image)
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal/Ujjain: Amid controversy over identity cards and police action against Muslims for entering Garba Pandal in Indore, a Garba organiser in Ujjain has barred entry of non-Hindus to the event.

“Non-Hindus come to Graba pandal to create nuisance and take photos of women. They don’t have any faith so we have decided to ban their entry to provide a safe environment for women,” said Bahadur Singh Rathore, president of Ujjain-based group, ‘Sanskriti Samiti’.

Identity cards have been made mandatory for entry into Garba events in Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram and Khandwa, according to orders issued by the administration.

In Indore, eight Muslim men were arrested for entering a Garba pandal on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, 35-year-old Imran Khan was arrested from Palsikar colony for allegedly passing lewd comments on women. Khan was beaten by the organisers and taken to Ravji Bazar police station. Pritam Singh Thakur, town inspector Ravji Bazar, said he was arrested under section 151 (creating disturbance) of CrPC.

Madya Pradesh culture minister Usha Thakur has already demanded a ban on entry of non-Hindus to Garba events.

“Garba Pandals is becoming a medium for love-jihad. Garba is a matter of faith. We please Goddess Durga by dancing and those who have no faith in our goddess shouldn’t be allowed into the pandal,” the minister said.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said identity cards were made compulsory to keep away the anti-social elements and maintain law and order.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
