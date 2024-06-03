Madhya Pradesh: 13, including children, killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajgarh

At least 13 people, including four children, were killed and 15 others injured when their tractor-trolley overturned in Piplodi, Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, on Sunday night. The victims were part of a wedding ceremony who were travelling from Motipura village in Rajasthan to Kulampur in Rajgarh. 13 dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley carrying Rajasthan marriage party overturns in Rajgarh. (For Representation)

Rajgarh collector Harsh Dikshit said 13 of the injured were admitted to the district hospital, while two with severe head and chest injuries were sent to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for advanced care. "The toll is unlikely to increase as the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he told news agency PTI.

Senior officials, including the collector and the superintendent of police, rushed to the accident site that occurred about 30 km from Rajgarh district headquarters.

Piplodi tractor-trolley accident: What happened?

The wedding procession included 40 to 50 people, and the tractor-trolley lost control and overturned near Piplodi village.

An injured man reported that the driver was drunk and the trolley was overloaded. After the tractor-trolley overturned, people were trapped under it. They were pulled out with the help of JCB machines late into the night.

President Murmu, CM Mohan Yadav express condolences

President Droupadi Murmu extended her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu said in an X post.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said the state government is in contact with the Rajasthan government, and Rajasthan police have arrived at the spot.

"The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Leader Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot. The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal...My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," CM Yadav said in an X post.