Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh to open higher secondary schools on July 26
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh to open higher secondary schools on July 26

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan added that schools Classes 1 to 10 will be reopened from August 15 if the positivity rate does not increase
READ FULL STORY
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said schools for Class 11 and 12 students will be reopened in the state from July 26 and the colleges four days later.

“All the colleges will be reopened from August 1,” Chouhan said. He added schools for students of Classes 1 to 10 will be reopened from August 15 if the positivity rate does not increase.

The positivity rate in the state went up 23% at the peak of the second Covid-19 wave. It has now decreased to 0.03%.

Also Read | Man arrested for raising money for 19 ‘orphaned’ kids from MP in Raipur

Chauhan said the schools will be allowed to hold the classes with 50% capacity. “We are also analysing the condition to give permission to coaching institutes to restart their classes.”

Educational institutes were closed in the state in March last year.

On Tuesday, the government allowed the reopening of cinema halls with 50% capacity. It has also increased the guest limit to 100 at weddings and mourners to 50 for funerals.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 23 Covid-19 cases. The state has 279 active cases across eight districts.

The number of cases during the second Covid-19 wave peaked in April with up to 13,000 infections daily in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.