Madhya Pradesh to open higher secondary schools on July 26

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said schools for Class 11 and 12 students will be reopened in the state from July 26 and the colleges four days later.

“All the colleges will be reopened from August 1,” Chouhan said. He added schools for students of Classes 1 to 10 will be reopened from August 15 if the positivity rate does not increase.

The positivity rate in the state went up 23% at the peak of the second Covid-19 wave. It has now decreased to 0.03%.

Chauhan said the schools will be allowed to hold the classes with 50% capacity. “We are also analysing the condition to give permission to coaching institutes to restart their classes.”

Educational institutes were closed in the state in March last year.

On Tuesday, the government allowed the reopening of cinema halls with 50% capacity. It has also increased the guest limit to 100 at weddings and mourners to 50 for funerals.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 23 Covid-19 cases. The state has 279 active cases across eight districts.

The number of cases during the second Covid-19 wave peaked in April with up to 13,000 infections daily in the state.