Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced a change in the name of CM Rise Schools in the state to Maharishi Sandipani Schools and said the English English was a colonial legacy, and the change will bring in Indian perspective in the education system. MP CM renames CM Rise Schools after Sandipani, Lord Krishna’s guru

Maharishi Sandipani was said to be the teacher of Lord Krishna who ran an Ashram in Ujjain.

The CM Rise Schools were introduced in every district of Madhya Pradesh in 2023 by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a concept of providing quality education with smart class rooms and good infrastructure. Similar schools are sponsored by the central government across India under PM Shri school scheme.

At a programme of ‘School Chale Hum’ campaign organised in Bhopal on Tuesday morning, Yadav praised the CM Rise Schools concept and said, “CM Rise Schools- what a concept it is but its name rattled us. Britishers had gone but mentality is painful. Don’t know why (this name was chosen). I am changing the name to Maharishi Sandipani who imparted education to Lord Krishna in Ujjain. It will remind us of an era when Acharya Sandipani imparted education to Shri Krishna who later became guru (leader).”

On Lord Krishna, he said, “When Lord Krishna killed Kansa at the age of 11 years, he understood the importance of education in the circumstances of that time. That was the first ‘School Chale Hum Abhiyan’. He started this campaign. Lord Krishna put an end to the misrule of Kansa and propounded the importance of education. The sages of that era decided to send Krishna to Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain for education. It was here that the whole world saw the example of friendship that how friendship can be maintained, and intimacy can be maintained throughout life.”

Yadav launched the Education Portal 3.0 for admission of students in government schools. He said that the dream of Ram Rajya is being realised in the true sense by providing uniforms, laptops, e-scooties, bicycles, coaching facilities and other facilities to the students.

He motivated students to become great personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former president Dr. Rajendra Prasad, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and others.