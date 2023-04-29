Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Poacher arrested from Kuno National Park, forest officers say no risk for cheetahs

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2023 06:40 PM IST

KNP divisional forest officer Prakash Kumar Verma said that Mongia entered the forest on April 16 when a patrolling team saw him in the Hatedi core area, 15 km from the enclosure of cheetahs

The forest officers at Kuno National Park (KNP) arrested a poacher from the core area, 15 km away from the habitat of newly translocated cheetahs, officials said on Saturday.

(Representative Photo)
A resident of Katela village, Alam Mongia was arrested on April 16, however, the matter came to light on Friday when forest officials raided his village to nab two other accused involved in the killing of wild animals, who are currently absconding.

KNP divisional forest officer Prakash Kumar Verma said when Mongia entered the forest on April 16, a patrolling team saw him in the Hatedi core area, 15 km from the enclosure of cheetahs. They rushed to the spot with a team of retired army men recruited for the protection of cheetahs and arrested him, he said.

“Upon interrogation, Mongia informed that he was there to kill the herbivores, including spotted dear for bushmeat only. A gun was found buried in a riverbed,” Verma said. He assured that there was no risk for cheetahs.

Also Read: Cheetah from Namibia keeps MP forest staff on toes, travels more than 300km in 43 days

According to forest officials, earlier too, they arrested three poachers, all local villagers, for entering the core area and killing herbivores for meat.

Mongia confessed that the two other villagers are also involved in killing wild animals for meat, who are currently absconding.

Verma informed that there are no organised gangs active in KNP, the poachers are mainly local villagers who kill small herbivores for meat.

“As of now, there is no risk for cheetahs and leopards in KNP. We are regularly checking the forest to keep an eye on traps,” he said.

Kuno National Park has 22 cheetahs- three are in the wild while 19 are in enclosures.

