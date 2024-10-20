BJP leader’s son marries Pakistani woman online amid visa issues

In a rare cross-border wedding, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Uttar Pradesh married a Pakistani woman through an online "nikah" on Friday night. The bride's family took part in the ceremony from Lahore.(Representative Photo)

Tahseen Shahid, a BJP corporator, arranged the marriage of his son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore, Pakistan. However, due to ongoing political tensions, Haider was unable to secure a visa to visit Pakistan.

Complicating matters, the bride’s mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, was hospitalised in critical condition, prompting the families to opt for an online ceremony.

The ceremony took place at an imambara in Uttar Pradesh, with the groom’s family gathering in person while the bride’s family joined from Lahore.

Shia cleric Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan officiated the wedding, confirming that Islamic law permits online "nikah" as long as the woman's consent is obtained and both sides are represented by religious leaders.

BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Brijesh Singh Prishu was among the guests attending the event.

Haider expressed hope that his wife would soon receive an Indian visa, allowing the couple to reunite in person.

With PTI inputs