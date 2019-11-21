Boy’s body found in sack dumped in Khajoori Khas drain

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:59 IST

New Delhi

An unidentified boy’s body, stuffed in a sack, was recovered from a drain in northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas on Thursday afternoon, police said.

While there were no identification on the boy’s body to determine his age, police believe he may be around seven or eight years old.

According to Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), a passerby called the police control room at around 1pm on Thursday and informed about the sack. The passerby had noticed the body in the sack, which was partially submerged in the water-filled drain.

The police reached the scene, retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy.

“There were no external injuries on the boy’s body. We will have to wait for the autopsy report to determine the cause of death,” said the DCP, adding that a murder case has been registered at Khajoori Khas police station.

The officer said that the body hadn’t decomposed and prima facie it appeared that the boy may have been killed less than 12 hours before the body being discovered.

The boy was weearing a black shirt and a jacket and his body was wrapped in a bedsheet before being stuffed in a poorly tied sack.

The police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case and have begun checking police stations in Delhi and NCR for any missing child reports matching the description. The investigators are also checking CCTV footage from surrounding areas for clues.

Last month, the murder of a woman, whose body was found dumped in a suitcase next to a roadside eatery in Bawana, was solved with the help of CCTV footage that showed an auto-rickshaw stopping near the spot.