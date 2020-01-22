e-paper
Brown sugar seizure: Two more arrested in Haryana

Jan 22, 2020
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, ROHTAK
Two days after 25-year-old Badar Ram of Pali district in Rajasthan was arrested with 734 gm brown sugar in Rewari, police on Wednesday arrested his two accomplices from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for their involvement in smuggling the contraband, police said.

The two accused—Rajesh and his uncle Ajay Pal—both are residents of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan district. Badar Ram was sent to judicial custody after being kept in remand for two days, while the other two were sent to remand by the local court.

Rewari CIA–in charge Vidya Sagar said that during questioning it came to the fore that Badar Ram met Rajesh when preparing for Rajasthan administrative services nearly a year ago in Jaipur.“ Rajesh introduced Badar Ram to his uncle Ajay Pal, who had lost huge money in the ‘arhtiya’ business. After Badar Ram told them of his financial problems, Ajay asked him to smuggle the drug. He agreed as he was under a debt of Rs 15 lakh which he had given to a middleman for getting a class 4 job in Rajasthan. The middle man was caught by the police for defrauding people on the pretext of securing them a job and is currently lodged in a Rajasthan jail,” he added.

A cop pleading anonymity said Ajay had been convincing Badar Ram to sell 734 gm brown sugar (valued at nearly Rs35 lakh). “On Sunday, Ajay Pal talked to a buyer in Rewari. When Badar Ram came by train the next day, we nabbed him with the contraband. The key accused is still at large and we are searching for him Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Badar Ram cracked RAS pre-exam

CIA–in charge Sagar said that during investigation it came to light that Badar Ram had cracked the prelims of Rajasthan administrative services (RAS) and was preparing for the main exam. “He had failed to make it as sub-inspector by three marks only. After the middleman did not pay him back Rs15 lakh, which he took from a financier, he said it was the first time he agreed to smuggle drugs to come out from debt,” he added.

