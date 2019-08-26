Bullet-riding woman doc dies after losing control of bike, coming under bus

cities

Aug 26, 2019

Pune A 25-year-old woman doctor was killed in a tragic mishap near Pimple Saudagar, when the two-wheeler she was riding went under a private bus, on Monday morning.

Dr Aishwarya Gargatte (25), was riding home on her Royal Enfield Bullet, after vising a friend, when she lost control of her mobike and came under the rear wheels of the private bus, police have said.

Gargatte, according to police officials, died instantly.

Gargatte is a resident of Orient Society in Katewasti in Pimpale Saudagar, and had completed her MBBS from the Philippines.

According to police, Gargatte was wearing a helmet and it got crushed during the accident, police said.

Assistant police inspector (API) Avinash Pawar, who is investigating the case, said that the deceased had gone to meet her friend who stays in Kalyaninagar on Sunday.

“She stayed overnight at the friend’s place and began her return journey in the morning when the accident took place. She negotiated the turn at Savitri Bai Phule Garden near Jagtap Dairy, but lost control, came under the rear wheels of the private bus and was crushed to death. An autopsy was performed on her at YCM Hospital after which her body was handed over to her relatives,” said Pawar.

Police have identified the bus driver as Bhutali Waghdhare (25) and taken him into custody. Both the bus and the damaged motorbike, bearing number MH 12 QC 671 are in police possession at Wakad police chowky.

Aug 26, 2019