‘Centre responsible for financial crisis in Punjab’

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:10 IST

At a time when leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are continuously demanding the resignation of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal while holding him responsible for the poor fiscal health of the state, member of parliament (MP) from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has blamed the Centre for the financial crisis.

Tewari was in Ludhiana as a chief guest on the concluding day of the 70th edition of Senior National Basketball Championship.

The MP said, “Not only Punjab, but the entire country is reeling under financial crisis and it is all because of central government’s policies. The Centre has badly destroyed the fiscal health of the country and what we are seeing in Punjab is its ramification.”

Tewari said the central government had made some commitments, which it failed to fulfil.

“It (Centre) is yet to pay the state’ share of goods and services tax (GST) and that is one of major hurdles which the state government is facing to restore the economy,” he added.

Responding to Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other SAD-BJP leaders’ demand, the MP said, “Rather than seeking resignation of Manpreet Badal, Sukhbir should ask Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release money for Punjab.”

Sports minister promises jobs to players

While addressing the spectators between the final matches of the basketball tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium here, sports and youth affairs minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi promised jobs to players of the state.

“For past many years, Punjab has been losing its eminent players just because of lack of jobs. Sportspersons from across the state have repeatedly requested the government to provide them jobs in order to secure their future,” he said.

Even during the event, basketball players as well as sports lovers approached the minister with same request, following which minister Sodhi announced jobs for players.

On Friday, Punjab’s star cager Arshpreet Singh Bhullar had also made a similar appeal to the state government through a media release.

He had said, “Basketball players who are bringing laurels to the state and the country require support of the Punjab government in terms of jobs so that they can continue to pursue the sport.”

During the event, Sodhi also announced that players from Punjab were participating in the 3x3 basketball trials to get qualified for the 2020 Olympics.