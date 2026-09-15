1 held for illegal stocking,sale of narcotic medicines in Gurugram

A joint team of the Haryana Food and Drugs Administration and police seized 49 bottles of codeine-based syrup, a prescription opioid medicine and 520 tablets of Alprazolam, a prescription sedative, during a raid at Kabir Nagar in Sohna, Gurugram on September 12. The raid was conducted in connection with alleged illegal stocking and sale of narcotic medicines, additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra said on Monday. The ACS said when the team reached the premises, women inside the house locked the entry gate. (HT File)

Misra said the raid was conducted by a team led by Mukesh Kumar, drugs control officer, Gurugram-3, along with police officials. The team conducted the raid at residential premises in Kabir Nagar, Sohna, allegedly used by Amir, son of Imraan, for illegal stocking and sale of narcotic medicines.

The ACS said when the team reached the premises, women inside the house locked the entry gate. The team tried to gain entry, while some neighbours also created a disturbance at the spot.

Meanwhile, a plastic sack containing 49 codeine syrups and one box containing 520 Alprazolam tablets was thrown from the roof of the house onto open land at the rear of the premises, she said. Following this, the accused Amir allegedly fled the spot but was later arrested by the police, the ACS said.