A devotee was killed and 14 others were injured when a bus collided with a truck near Sirhind on Wednesday, officials said. A devotee was killed. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. (iStock) more

The accident occurred when the bus was returning from a gurdwara in Karnal to Amritsar. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly damaged, leaving passengers screaming for help.

Soon after the accident, local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts.

The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police Shubham Aggarwal reached the spot and said investigation in the matter was underway.