13% decline in road accidents in Himachal: DGP Kundu

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a 13% decline in road accidents in 2023. The state recorded a 19 % decrease in fatalities and a 15 % drop in injuries, said director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu in a statement. The Himachal Pradesh Police has adopted a comprehensive strategy to minimize road accidents and fatalities across the state, Kundu said. (HT Photo)

He accentuated evolving awareness among drivers in Himachal Pradesh, attributing the reduction in accidents to their increased consciousness. He pointed out that strategic improvements have been made by identifying and addressing black spots on national highways and district roads.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has adopted a comprehensive strategy to minimize road accidents and fatalities across the state. Leveraging technology-based equipment, including the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), breath analyzers, laser speed guns, and 4G body-worn cameras, they have embraced a modern approach to traffic enforcement.

Highlighting the impact of these measures, deputy inspector general (DIG) Gurdev Chand Sharma revealed that a total of 6,99,618 challans have been issued in the state through ITMS, android phones, and other machines. The fines collected amount to ₹27,40,02,605, underscoring the effectiveness of the enforcement efforts.