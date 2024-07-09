1kg heroin seized in Ferozepur, 2 held

The Border Security Force (BSF) said it caught two persons and seized 1 kg of heroin from them in Ferozepur district late Sunday night. Identified as Jassa Singh, 27, and Jagdish Singh, 50, residents of Chandiwala village in the district, they have been handed over to the police for interrogation. BSF personnel with the accused in Ferozepur. (HT photo)

In a press release, a spokesperson of the BSF said its personnel got a tip-off that a drug consignment, which reportedly came from Pakistan, had been retrieved by two individuals on a tractor. The accused were intercepted near the border village of Bhanewala while they were returning to their village at around 11:30 pm. During a search, two packets of heroin, which were concealed in a pocket in the tractor’s hood, along with three mobile phones were seized.

Subsequently, the accused, their tractor and the drug were handed over to the police. The police have registered a case against them under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said that between January 1 and June 30, 150 cases under the NDPS Act were registered and 185 arrests made. Among the seized items were 35.588-kg heroin, 213.340-kg poppy husk, 10.781-kg opium, 1.400-kg marijuana, 11,865 narcotic pills, 68-gm intoxicating powder and ₹47.41 lakh drug money. Additionally, the police seized five pistols, five magazines and 28 cartridges.

On Monday morning, the police also conducted a search operation in the houses of Khalchiyan Kadim village.