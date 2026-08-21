2 women fall prey to snatchers in Zirakpur, Balongi in 72 hours

Two women fell prey to snatchers, one in Zirakpur and the other in Balongi, in the last 72 hours. Two cases were registered at different police stations in Mohali following the crimes. (HT File)

In the first incident, Manju, 37, a resident of Shiva Enclave Society near Joshi Farm, was buying vegetables from a street vendor near Highland Park on Bhabat Road, Zirakpur, around 6.20pm on Thursday when two men on a motorcycle allegedly approached her. One of them, whom she described as a turbaned man, allegedly pulled her gold chain, weighing around 1.5 tolas, before fleeing with his accomplice. She raised the alarm following which a crowd gathered at the spot but the accused managed to escape into the traffic. After trying to trace the accused herself, she approached the police. A case under Sections 304 (2) (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against unidentified persons.

Cook injured while trying resist phone snatching

In the second incident, Sumitra, 26, a cook from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was returning from work near Kulwant Hotel in Balongi around 4.45pm on Tuesday when two men allegedly intercepted her.

According to her complaint, one of the men tried to snatch her Vivo mobile phone. When she resisted, the second man allegedly kicked her in the torso, causing her to fall. The two men then allegedly dragged her towards the Baba Balak Nath Temple while she held onto the phone. After she raised the alarm, the accused forcibly took the phone from her and fled through the lanes of Balongi village.

Sumitra, who sustained injuries, reached a nearby medical store where her husband works, after which the couple later approached Balongi police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (snatching), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.