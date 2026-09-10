Can you guess all 3 OG Indian beauty queens at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's show? One is a Miss Universe 1992 runner-up

If you grew up on Doordarshan telecasts and dog-eared Femina issues, stop scrolling — three women, one gilded stage, and the combined legacy that invented Indian glamour as we know it just reunited. Also read | Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are a vision in couture at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary

On September 6, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla — the designer duo whose name is synonymous with unapologetic Indian maximalism — marked 40 years of the eponymous label with a theatrical opening of a new flagship store in Mumbai – Mubarak Baug. Set against a backdrop of gold-cut archways, the evening was a reunion of muses. And then, the most unexpected reunion of all happened.

An iconic frame at Mubarak Baug On September 9, the Miss India Organisation posted a clip with the caption: “How often do you get three trailblazing queens in one frame?! Miss Universe 1992 second runner-up Madhu Sapre, Miss India Universe 1989–90 Suzanne Sablok and Miss Asia 1976 runner-up Anna Bredemeyer came together for a truly iconic moment at the 40-year celebration of ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.”

The video itself is pure Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla drama meets pageant history. It is split-screen — then and now. On top is the present: the three women posed together at Mubarak Baug. From left to right: Madhu Sapre, instantly recognisable with her thick black hair, in a printed long jacket-kurta set covered in giant motifs, worn over a black top. At the centre is Suzanne Sablok, in a regal blue Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sharara set, and to her right is Anna Bredemeyer, luminous in an ivory and gold kurta-jacket ensemble.

Below them, is the throwback: Madhu in black-and-white, beaming in her Miss India sash and crown, circa 1992, Suzanne, adjusting her crown in a purple sequinned saree from her 1989-90 reign, and Anna Bredemeyer in a vintage shot, sash on, the quintessential 70s supermodel pose.