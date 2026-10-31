200+ artistes unite to preserve Gurbani’s rich musical heritage

In an effort to preserve and take the rich musical heritage of Sikh devotional music to audiences across the world, a unique musical initiative, “Sabad Naad – Sikh Hymns For The World”, was unveiled at Ramgarhia Girls’ College here on Friday. Indian classical vocalists among others during the launch of seven-volume project featuring 141 original ‘Sabads’, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HGurpreet Singh/HT)

Bringing together more than 200 Sikh raagis, Indian classical vocalists and master instrumentalists from India and abroad, the project seeks to present Gurbani in its traditional raag-based form, rooted in the musical traditions established by the Sikh Gurus.

Almost a decade in the making, Sabad Naad is an 18-hour recorded collection of 141 original Sabads, covering all 62 Raags and select Gurbani folk traditions enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Its seven volumes have been arranged according to the time of day, reflecting the Gurmat Sangeet tradition that connects particular raags with specific periods.

The launch brought together an impressive gathering of musicians and devotees. Among those present were noted Gurbani kirtankaars Bhai Harjinder Singh and Dr Gurinder Singh Batala, along with celebrated singers Hariharan, Rekha Bharadwaj, Ronkini Gupta, Devender Pal Singh and Jaspinder Narula.

KJ Singh, producer, sound engineer, label owner, who oversaw recording, mixing and release, stated the collection featured traditional instruments associated with the Sikh Gurus. These include Rabab, Saranda, Taus, Sarangi, Dilruba and Jori-Pakhawaj, recreating the sonic character of traditional Gurmat Sangeet.

He added that released by Mumbai-based label Asli Music, all seven volumes were available on major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, JioSaavn and Gaana, in high-resolution lossless audio.