21k participate in ‘CM di Yogshala’ event in Jalandhar

As many as 21,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in a state-level ‘CM Di Yogshala’ event held at the PAP Ground in Jalandhar on Thursday. As many as 21,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in a state-level ‘CM Di Yogshala’ event held at the PAP Ground in Jalandhar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann was expected to be present at the event, but his visit was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to unavoidable circumstances. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

“The CM has a lot of engagements and unavoidable circumstances, which is why he couldn’t be here today,” Dr Balbir said.

Addressing the gathering, the health minister gave a clarion call to the people to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.

“It was heartening to see people from all walks of life participating enthusiastically in this mega event. The ‘CM di Yogshala’ is serving as a stepping stone towards building a healthier and more vibrant Punjab,” he said.

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur, the minister said the initiative was launched two years ago from Jalandhar under the leadership of CM Mann and presently around 3,200 yoga classes are conducted daily across the state, benefiting nearly one lakh people. He added that trained yoga instructors have been appointed to teach yoga, and he appealed to everyone to make yoga an inseparable part of their lives in order to stay healthy and fit, helping Punjab become a truly healthy state.

He stressed that maintaining good health and managing stress is the need of the hour, especially as people face multiple challenges in their daily lives. The minister added that the rising stress levels are a major concern and yoga can play a significant role in combating this issue.

During the event, the minister announced that the ‘CM Di Yogshala’ programme would soon be extended to rural areas as well.