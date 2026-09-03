24 cases of scrub typhus reported in Shimla district

Twenty-four confirmed cases of scrub typhus have been reported in the Shimla district this monsoon season,” said Dr Yash Pal Ranta, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Shimla. He advised the public to remain vigilant against the disease during the ongoing monsoon. The statement issued by the CMO said that scrub typhus is treatable when diagnosed early. (HT Photo for representation)

Scrub typhus is transmitted through the bite of infected larval mites, commonly found in areas with bushes, grass, fields and dense vegetation. Common symptoms include fever, severe headache, body aches, chills, weakness, rash and swollen lymph nodes. A dark scab-like lesion known as an eschar may also be present in some cases.

The public is advised to avoid sitting or lying directly on grass or bare ground, wear full-sleeved clothes, long trousers and covered footwear while working in fields or areas with vegetation, keep grass, weeds and bushes trimmed around houses, maintain cleanliness in and around the home, bathe and change/wash clothes after working in fields or dense vegetation and avoid self-medication and seek medical advice if fever persists.

The statement issued by the CMO said that scrub typhus is treatable when diagnosed early. Anyone experiencing persistent fever, severe headache, body aches or other suggestive symptoms should visit the nearest health facility without delay.

The statement said that the health department is closely monitoring the situation and has directed all health facilities to maintain surveillance and ensure early diagnosis, timely treatment and reporting of cases.