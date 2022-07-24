24x7 supply for Shimla on cards, water channelling for Mandi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Union jal shakti minister Gajendera Singh Shekhawat to discuss the state’s water-related issues.
The chief minister sought funds for channelling Suketi river in the district of Mandi during the meeting.
Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, meanwhile, said the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), the technical wing of Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), has accorded its approval for round-the-clock water supply project of ₹492 crore to improve water supply service within Shimla municipal corporation area.
Speaking about the same, he said it was one of the key projects approved under Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services Delivery Programme for improvement of water supply in greater Shimla area with financial assistance from World Bank at a total financial outlay of ₹1,825 crore. Of the total sum, World Bank will provide financial assistance to the tune of ₹1,168 crore and remaining amount of ₹657 crore will be borne by the state government.
Bhardwaj said the main objective of the round-the-clock water supply project is to improve the water supply in Shimla by reducing non-revenue water, introducing energy efficient technologies, digitalisation of the water supply systems and ensuring water quality as per the Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh norms.
The tender process for the 24x7 water supply project has been initiated with a target of October 31 to award the tender to the successful bidder. The project is expected to be completed by the year 2025 and will provide 24x7 pressurised water supply to citizens of Shimla city, thus reducing the coping costs.
-
Drug diversion in Himachal’s pharma hub: Anti-narcotics agencies step up vigil
After recent cases of pharmaceutical units diversifying into the production of synthetic drugs, particularly opioids, in Asia's largest bulk drug manufacturing hub of Baddi and Batoriwala in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, anti-narcotics agencies have stepped up vigil in North India. Police have come across cases where pharmaceutical units in Solan and Sirmaur districts supplied pharma opioids, mainly Tramadol tablets, by generating fake bills.
-
Three minors among four killed in head-on collision on Jammu-Pathankot highway
Three minors including two siblings were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle (LMV) and a truck in Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway late Friday, said officials. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Suman Devi of Khadgal, Samba, eight-year-old Rahul and his younger sister Muskan, five, and another five-year-old, Krish, all residents of Jaswal Mandal in Samba.
-
Chandigarh | Man trying to book hotel room online falls prey to fraudsters
Two persons were arrested for duping a person on pretext of booking a room in Hotel Shivalik View. The accused have been identified as Ravi, 24, and Lokesh, 23, both hailing from Rajasthan. Complainant Jaswinder Singh Bedi said he had looked up on Google for the contact number of hotel Shivalik View. He found a mobile number and rang on it. When he did so, Rs 28,400 was deducted from his IDFC Credit Card.
-
Heavy morning rain leaves Srinagar streets flooded
Heavy rains inundated the city roads and streets on Saturday morning. The rain, however, led to waterlogging at several markets including Lal Chowk. Shop owners also had a tough time reaching their businesses as most of the roadside drains overflowed. As a result, the work done by the municipal corporation to prepare for the monsoon came under question. The MeT department had predicted erratic weather in the coming few days.
-
Being forced to contribute to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, allege J&K teachers
The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers' Forum said education authorities have asked heads of schools to necessarily collect money in the next few days, with chairperson M Rafiq Rather, adding, “There is a lot of pressure forcing teachers and students to contribute money. We have been raising tricolour all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?”
