24x7 supply for Shimla on cards, water channelling for Mandi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Union jal shakti minister Gajendera Singh Shekhawat to discuss the state’s water-related issues.

The chief minister sought funds for channelling Suketi river in the district of Mandi during the meeting.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, meanwhile, said the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), the technical wing of Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), has accorded its approval for round-the-clock water supply project of ₹492 crore to improve water supply service within Shimla municipal corporation area.

Speaking about the same, he said it was one of the key projects approved under Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services Delivery Programme for improvement of water supply in greater Shimla area with financial assistance from World Bank at a total financial outlay of ₹1,825 crore. Of the total sum, World Bank will provide financial assistance to the tune of ₹1,168 crore and remaining amount of ₹657 crore will be borne by the state government.

Bhardwaj said the main objective of the round-the-clock water supply project is to improve the water supply in Shimla by reducing non-revenue water, introducing energy efficient technologies, digitalisation of the water supply systems and ensuring water quality as per the Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh norms.

The tender process for the 24x7 water supply project has been initiated with a target of October 31 to award the tender to the successful bidder. The project is expected to be completed by the year 2025 and will provide 24x7 pressurised water supply to citizens of Shimla city, thus reducing the coping costs.