28-year-old Assamese woman’s body found in Chandigarh forest

A 28-year-old Assamese woman was found dead in the forest behind Dhanas Lake under suspicious circumstances on Sunday afternoon. While there were no visible external injury marks on the body, police sources said blood was oozing from her mouth, prompting suspicion of foul play. (HT)

The woman’s body was found by a group of local women, who had gone to offer prayers at a nearby temple. They alerted the police around 2.30 pm.

While there were no visible external injury marks on the body, police sources said blood was oozing from her mouth, prompting suspicion of foul play. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

The deceased was later identified as Beena Kumari, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. She worked in the grain market area, and lived with her husband and two children.

According to preliminary investigations, Beena had left home on Saturday evening to visit a relative in Khudda Lahora and was reportedly last heard mentioning a visit to the Shani Temple in Sector 19. However, she never returned. Her body was discovered the following morning.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are also treating the case as a suspected murder. Beena’s husband and close relatives are being questioned to gather more details about her last known whereabouts and any possible threats.

To trace her final movements, police are scanning CCTV footage from the Shani Temple, the Dhanas area and other nearby locations. A forensic team also visited the scene to collect evidence. Investigation is ongoing and police are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.