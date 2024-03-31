3 held for hacking man to death in Shimlapuri

A day after the murder of a man in Suraj Nagar of Shimlapuri, the police arrested three accused, including two women, on Friday night, while four other accused, including a relative of the women, are yet to be arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Simran alias Seema of Basant Nagar, Yadwinder Kaur alias Raju and Nihang Simranjeet Singh alias Mann Singh of Gurdaspur, who is now living in Basant Nagar. Seema’s relative Veer Singh alias Kaka and three other accomplices, who are yet to be identified, are on the run. The complainant added that his father intervened in the matter. Meanwhile, Seema and Raju allegedly called a group of people who hacked his father to death. (iStock)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Dev Singh stated that on Thursday night they received information that a group of assailants have assaulted a man Gurdeep Singh, 42, of Sooraj Nagar of Shimlauri with sharp-edged weapon. They reached the spot and rushed the victim to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ADCP stated that following the complaint filed by Jasmeet Singh, son of the victim Gurdeep Singh, the Shimlapuri police lodged a murder case against the accused.

The complainant stated that his father was present at home on Thursday night when they noticed some babble on the street. When he came out of the house, he found their neighbour Amandeep indulging in a spat with his maternal uncle and a cousin, Seema.

The complainant added that his father intervened in the matter. Meanwhile, Seema and Raju allegedly called a group of people who hacked his father to death.

He added that the police arrested three accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.