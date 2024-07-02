 3 held for vehicle lifting, 7 two-wheelers seized in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
3 held for vehicle lifting, 7 two-wheelers seized in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2024 10:46 PM IST

3 accused arrested by Division 8 police for vehicle lifting, recovered 7 stolen vehicles. Accused identified as Amit Kumar, Deepak Kumar, and Raj Kishor.

The Division Number 8 police arrested three accused on vehicle lifting charges and recovered seven stolen vehicles, including five motorcycles and two scooters, from their possession.

Amit is already facing three cases on charges of theft and snatching. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar of New Madhopuri, Deepak Kumar of MIG Flat in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, and Raj Kishor of Dholewal.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that a team led by station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur arrested Amit Kumar for stealing a motorcycle. A case under sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him on June 30. During questioning, police nominated the other two accused, who were later arrested and six more stolen two-wheelers were seized.

The ADCP added that the miscreants used to steal vehicles parked in parking lots across the city. 

Amit is already facing three cases on charges of theft and snatching. 

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 held for vehicle lifting, 7 two-wheelers seized in Ludhiana
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
