4 coaches of Karmabhoomi Express catch fire near Rajpura; passengers safe

Patiala: A fire broke out across four general coaches of the Amritsar–New Jalpaiguri Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara station on the Rajpura–Sirhind section of Punjab’s Ambala division on Friday afternoon. Firefighting operations underway after a fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express at Rajpura in Patiala on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Railway officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred among the passengers.

The blaze began in an unreserved coach as the train approached Sarai Banjara and rapidly spread to two adjacent coaches, while a fourth coach sustained minor exterior damage. The automated safety system was triggered, bringing the long-distance train to a halt and allowing panic-stricken passengers to evacuate safely onto the tracks.

Fire tenders and senior railway officials rushed to the spot, securing the site and bringing the flames under control. Three coaches suffered severe structural damage.

Since the Karmabhoomi Express is an unreserved service carrying high volumes of long-distance passengers, Northern Railway prioritised passenger relief over immediate asset damage assessment.

“Our primary concern right now is ensuring that the passengers reach their destinations safely,” said Yashanjit Singh, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), Ambala division. “We have arranged an alternative train and guided passengers to a nearby station—about 500 metres away—to transport them safely to their destinations.”

Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that a formal technical probe has been ordered to inspect electrical lines, mechanical systems, and potential external factors to determine how the fire originated. Train movement on the Rajpura–Sirhind section was briefly regulated while safety checks and site clearing operations were conducted.

(With agency inputs)