58% electors mapped in Haryana: Chief electoral officer

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Thursday said that ahead of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, booth level officers (BLOs) have completed family-wise mapping of 58.18% electors in the state, including progeny. India international conference on democracy and election management in Delhi from January 21 to 23 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The progress, however, varies widely across districts. Faridabad district has recorded the lowest 26.56%, Gurugram 32.02%, and Panchkula 43.34%, while Fatehabad has achieved the highest at 77.55% followed by Charkhi Dadri at 75.61%.

Addressing a press conference here, the CEO said that the SIR exercise in Haryana is likely to be taken up during March-April.

“The preliminary preparations for the SIR are underway in the state in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). As part of this exercise, BLOs are carrying out family-wise mapping of electors, in which 58.18% electors, including progeny have been covered till January 15. The exercise is underway,” he said.

As per official data, Haryana had a total of 2,07,47,275 registered voters in 2025. Of these, the mapping of 1,20,70,496 voters has been completed. A total of 20,629 BLOs are currently engaged in door-to-door verification for this exercise.

The CEO said that one of the reasons for the low percentage of mapping in Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula could be migration of voters in these urban areas. He said that the electors who have been mapped will not be required to submit any document. However, every mapped voter will have to fill and submit an enumeration form along with the latest photo.

He said that a training programme will be organised for BLOs of Faridabad, Panchkula and Gurugram districts shortly.

Idea chairmanship

As India has assumed the chair of member states of International IDEA for 2026, a three-day India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM), is being organised from January 21 to 23 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Haryana CEO, A Sreenivas said that Haryana has been assigned the theme of the balloting process, including electronic voting machines (EVMs) and postal ballots. Haryana will give a presentation on January 22.

The theme of the conference is “democracy for inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world.”

During the conference, global challenges faced by Election Management Bodies (EMBs) will be discussed, and deliberations will be held on model standards and best practices in election management.

The conference will witness participation from more than 40 EMBs worldwide and representatives from over 30 countries through their missions in India. Around 500 national and international delegates will attend, including heads and senior officials of EMBs, election experts, and academicians from reputed universities and institutions. Experts from IITs, IIMs, National Law Universities, and professionals from the fields of law, technology, management, and communication will also be part of the conference.

More than 35 sessions will be organised during the conference. Chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories have been assigned responsibilities to lead discussions on various themes, the outcomes and experiences of which will be presented on the international platform.