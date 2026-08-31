64 roads blocked across Himachal; MeT issues 4-day heavy rain alert

A total of 64 roads were closed for vehicular traffic in the state while 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes were disrupted as of Sunday morning as rains continued to lash parts of Himachal. People walk amid mist and monsoon rainfall at the Ridge, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. (PTI)

The Shimla meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from August 31 till September 3. Light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state since Saturday evening.

Heavy rainfall lasting nearly two hours in the Parwanoo area of Solan district has thrown out of gear. The downpour led to waterlogging and landslides in several locations. Traffic was disrupted by debris on the road, and the access route to Taksal village was blocked. Rainwater accumulated on the road near the Taksal railway crossing. During the heavy rain, debris from the hillside fell onto the road near the Apple Market, disrupting traffic on the route towards Shimla. The police implemented a one-way traffic system in this section. Police personnel have been deployed at Chakki Mor to regulate traffic, and a police team is monitoring the situation.

Kalka Shimla railway track closed

The Kalka-Shimla railway track once again faced disruption in rail traffic after a bridge between Gumman and Taksal was washed away in the heavy rain. Railway officials had cancelled all trains on the Kalka-Shimla track on Sunday. Restoration work, which began on Sunday will take another two-three days.

253 people died in HP this monsoon season: Data

As many as 253 people have lost their lives since June 30 till August 30 as the heavy rains continued to disrupt road connectivity and power and water supply across the hill state, according to the latest data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The cumulative report for the period from June 30 to August 29 shows that 104 people died in weather-related incidents, while another 149 were killed in road accidents, taking the overall toll to 253.

Of the 103 disaster-related fatalities, 32 were caused by falls from trees or steep rocks, 18 in landslides, 13 due to drowning, 11 following snake bites and 10 in electrocution incidents, the report said.

Out of the 149 deaths recorded in the state owing to road accidents, districts Shimla and Sirmaur lead the tally with 19 deaths each, followed by Una with 18 deaths, Chamba, Kangra and Kinnaur follow with 17 deaths each, Kullu 16 deaths, Solan recorded 13 deaths, Mandi 11 deaths, Bilaspur and Lahaul and Spiti recorded 5 deaths and Hamirpur had recorded 2 deaths.