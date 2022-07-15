65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive in Ludhiana
A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day.
The deceased was a cancer patient and undergoing treatment at GTB hospital in Model Town.
With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count. At present, there are 223 active cases, of which 217 are under home isolation. As many as six are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted in a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,920 Covid infections, of which 1,08,401 have successfully defeated the virus and 2,296 patients have succumbed to it.
-
Road connectivity, construction of bridges our focus areas: Prasada
Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada said the department was working towards ensuring complete transparency and use of technology to reduce time taken to process files with focus on public needs. Widening of national highways, beautification, connecting rural population with roads and construction of bridges remains our focus areas in the coming years, said Prasada while addressing the media at the Lok Bhavan.
-
‘Becoming institution of local relevance, global recognition’
Retaining No. 1 rank in the 'Overall' category for the fourth consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has cemented its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings 2022, the results for which were announced on Friday. Secondly, since our research has been transitioning, we have started addressing local problems. Thirdly, we are good at outreach. We have performed under multiple parameters, including entrepreneurship, innovation, research grants, citations, scholarship and social relevance.
-
Dasna priest Narsinghanand booked for abusing Mahatma Gandhi
Ghaziabad: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, after a video of the controversial right-wing leader hurling abuses at the father of the nation went viral on social media. Yati denied any knowledge of the video and said it is a “practice of the police to keep lodging FIRs against him”.
-
What former British Columbia premier Dosanjh said on Ripudaman Malik’s murder
A day after Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik, 75, was shot dead in Canada, former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh on Friday said: “He played with violence all his life ostensibly and same way met a violent end.” In 2005, a Canadian court acquitted Malik of his role in the 1985 mid-air bombing of Air India's jumbo jet Kanishka that had taken off from Montreal.
-
15-year-old girl dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension
A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhi's Khirki Extension on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a control room call was received at 3:24pm regarding suicide by a girl at Gupta Colony in Khirki Extension. When police reached the spot, they found the body of the girl on the floor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics