8 cadets from Mohali institute graduate from NDA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 31, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Eight cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune, on Friday

Bringing laurels to Punjab, eight cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune, on Friday as part of the 148th NDA course passing out parade. The parade was reviewed by Mizoram governor and former chief of army staff General VK Singh (retd).

The parade was reviewed by Mizoram governor and former chief of army staff General VK Singh (retd). (HT File)
Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said that Paramjot Singh and Aniket Kahol from Hoshiarpur, Arpit Parashar from Sangrur, Abhay Singh Raghav and Vishesh Sood from Mohali, Udhibir Singh from Ropar and Anurag Chauhan and Tanmay Sharma from Pathankot successfully completed three years of rigorous training at NDA. “They will now proceed to service training academies for a year-long training before being commissioned into the defence services,” he said in a statement.

Arora, while encouraging them to excel and make the state proud, expressed contentment over the outstanding results being delivered by Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute.

He also highlighted the state government’s commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the youth who want to join the defence services as commissioned officers.

MRSAFPI director major general Ajay H Chauhan congratulated the cadets, noting that 28 more cadets are awaiting call-up letters to join service training academies. He said that three cadets from the MRSAFPI are currently serving as instructors at NDA, Khadakwasla.

