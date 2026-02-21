9 pm deadline for entry of girl hostellers at Punjabi University sparks protest

Punjabi University, Patiala’s decision to restrict entry timings for girl students in hostels to 9 pm has sparked protests on the campus. Punjabi University, Patiala’s decision to restrict entry timings for girl students in hostels to 9 pm has sparked protests on the campus.

Under the revised orders, girl students will be fined for late entry, while male hostel residents face no such penalty.

As per the notification, a fine of ₹30 will be imposed for the first 30 minutes after 9 pm, ₹50 for entries between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, and ₹100 for every subsequent hour of delay. Access to the 24x7 university library for girl students has also been curtailed to 11 pm, and that too with prior approval from the hostel warden.

The orders were issued by the Dean of Academics on Wednesday. University officials, however, claimed that these directions were issued in 2019 but were never implemented, and the directions have just been reissued.

While no one from the university was ready to come on record, a senior university official, requesting anonymity, said that the decision was taken following repeated complaints from staff members regarding students roaming and sitting in university gardens.

“Many parents have also raised security concerns,” the official added.

Several student organisations held a protest on the campus on Friday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the orders.Gurdas, a member of the Punjab Student Organisation, said, “The directive is discriminatory to the girl students, who constitute nearly 70% of the university’s total student strength. Instead of ensuring a safer environment, the university is resorting to moral policing. We strongly demand that these orders be rolled back immediately.”

He added that the university should be well-lit to cover dark spots on the campus, while vacant posts of security guards should immediately be filled instead of restricting the students.

The protesters later met vice-chancellor Jagdeep Singh who along with other officials in the evening who assured them that their concerns would be examined.