‘A shroud has no pockets,’ CM Bhagwant Mann cautions Punjab Police after DIG's arrest

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Tuesday, asked Punjab Police personnel to perform their duties honestly and diligently.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the residential certified investigator course for Punjab police personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, the CM said that there are ‘black sheep’ in every field, and sometimes incidents occur that embarrass the entire department.

“In such cases, there is not much that can be done. Nowadays, there are such people (black sheep) in every field. A person who is hungry can be satiated, but a person who is greedy can never be satisfied. There is no end to how much cash one can collect in bags. That is akin to imprisoning Goddess Lakshmi — and when you do that, where can you run away to? Mann said.

His caveat comes days after DIG Ropar range Harcharan Singh Bhullar was suspended following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a graft case.

A CBI raid had led to the recovery of over ₹7.5 crore in cash and gold from Bhullar’s residence.

Mann went on to add that people will remember us only if we do good deeds; otherwise, your name will figure in the list of investigating agencies.

“Jitne marzi ikatthe karlo paise, heere, moti, magar khyaal rahe kafan mein jeb nahi hoti (Collect as much money and jewels as you wish, but remember that there are no pockets in a shroud),” the CM added, while addressing a gathering which included a total of 730 investigating officers who will participate in the six-day workshop.

The training will focus on taking action against drug traffickers and smugglers under the NDPS Act, Mann said, adding that it is essential to train police officers to deal with criminals who are adopting newer and more advanced techniques.

The CM added that the state government is working in close coordination with the central government, and with the enforcement of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), several legal procedures have changed, making such training even more crucial.