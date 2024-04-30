 AAP, Congress in ‘informal pact’ in Punjab: Harsimrat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP, Congress in ‘informal pact’ in Punjab: Harsimrat

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said after failing Punjabis on all fronts, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now trying to befool voters by forming an unofficial alliance in Punjab

BATHINDA : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said after failing Punjabis on all fronts, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now trying to befool voters by forming an unofficial alliance in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said after failing Punjabis on all fronts, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now trying to befool voters by forming an unofficial alliance in Punjab.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said after failing Punjabis on all fronts, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now trying to befool voters by forming an unofficial alliance in Punjab.

Addressing election rallies in Budhlada of Mansa district, Harsimrat said the Congress government under Capt Amarinder Singh promised to waive farmer loans and give ‘ghar ghar naukari’ but did nothing.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She urged the electorate not to support the Congress and AAP as “both parties have an alliance at the national level and are also fielding a joint candidate in Chandigarh.”

“The AAP government, which had promised to eradicate the scourge of drugs in weeks, has failed on it. The SAD government gave 2.75 lakh jobs to Punjabis whereas the current state government is giving jobs to non-Punjabis,” she alleged.

At another rally in Sardulgarh, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal charged the BJP with working against the interests of Punjab and the ‘Panth’.

Sukhbir said the central agencies started a campaign against the SAD immediately after it quit the BJP-led NDA government. He said the BJP was trying to take control over Sikh religious bodies under a conspiracy against the ‘Panth’.

“The BJP government in Maharashtra had tinkered with the Sri Hazur Sahib gurdwara managing board and nominated 12 members to take it in its control. Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee were co-opted into the BJP and a separate gurdwara panel has been created in Haryana,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP, Congress in ‘informal pact’ in Punjab: Harsimrat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On