AAP, Congress in ‘informal pact’ in Punjab: Harsimrat

BATHINDA : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said after failing Punjabis on all fronts, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now trying to befool voters by forming an unofficial alliance in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said after failing Punjabis on all fronts, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now trying to befool voters by forming an unofficial alliance in Punjab.

Addressing election rallies in Budhlada of Mansa district, Harsimrat said the Congress government under Capt Amarinder Singh promised to waive farmer loans and give ‘ghar ghar naukari’ but did nothing.

She urged the electorate not to support the Congress and AAP as “both parties have an alliance at the national level and are also fielding a joint candidate in Chandigarh.”

“The AAP government, which had promised to eradicate the scourge of drugs in weeks, has failed on it. The SAD government gave 2.75 lakh jobs to Punjabis whereas the current state government is giving jobs to non-Punjabis,” she alleged.

At another rally in Sardulgarh, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal charged the BJP with working against the interests of Punjab and the ‘Panth’.

Sukhbir said the central agencies started a campaign against the SAD immediately after it quit the BJP-led NDA government. He said the BJP was trying to take control over Sikh religious bodies under a conspiracy against the ‘Panth’.

“The BJP government in Maharashtra had tinkered with the Sri Hazur Sahib gurdwara managing board and nominated 12 members to take it in its control. Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee were co-opted into the BJP and a separate gurdwara panel has been created in Haryana,” he added.