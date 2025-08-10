AAP govt will transform roads leading to all religious sites: Harbhajan Singh ETO

Days after the Sikh clergy at Akal Takht directed the state government to address the condition of the roads leading to historic gurdwaras associated with Guru Teg Bahadur in view of his 350th martyrdom day, cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Saturday announced that roads leading to all religious sites will be transformed. Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO (centre) with AAP leaders at the party’s event in Baba Bakala, Amritsar. (HT)

While addressing a political conference organised by the ruling AAP on the occasion of Rakhar Punya, a Sikh festival commemorating the discovery of Guru Teg Bahadur as the ninth Sikh Guru by Baba Makhan Shah Lubana, the minister said the AAP government had fulfilled almost all guarantees that were promised to the people before the elections.

Except him, no big face of the ruling AAP turned up at the event, despite chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal being in Tarn Taran district.

Referring to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, ETO invited the “sangat” to participate in these programmes, and announced that before September 5, the memorial of Bhai Jaita at Anandpur Sahib, built at a cost of around ₹20 crore, will be inaugurated to formally commence these events.

The minister declared that the infrastructure of villages and towns blessed by Guru Teg Bahadur’s presence will be transformed. He added that in just three and a half years, the Bhagwant Mann government had accomplished as much work as previous governments could not in 75 years.

He highlighted the provision of 600 units of free electricity to every household, major improvements in the power sector, uninterrupted eight-hour daytime electricity supply to farmers and the purchase of a thermal plant from the private sector by the Punjab government.

Referring to the “corrupt coal purchasing practices” of previous governments for their personal gain, he said, “We have stopped that racket and begun using our own coal mines, which has brought significant economic benefits to the power department. Today, the power department is earning profits of over ₹2,500 crore.”

He further announced that soon the chief minister will provide medical insurance worth ₹10 lakh to every household, which will permanently remove the burden of medicine expenses from common people’s pockets. Speaking about the war against drugs, the minister said so far, ministers, MLAs, constituency in-charges and other party leaders had visited over 7,000 villages and towns to spread the message against drugs.