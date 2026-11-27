The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday formally kicked off its campaign for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections with the “Khushhaal Punjab Rally” in Moga, coinciding with the party’s 15th Foundation Day. Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann also launched a drive to distribute Smart Ration cards and ration kits to 10 lakh families. (HT) more

Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann also launched a drive to distribute Smart Ration cards and ration kits to 10 lakh families.

Addressing the well-attended gathering, Kejriwal claimed the Bhagwant Mann government had fulfilled every single promise made to the people over the past five years and urged voters to give the AAP another mandate in 2027 to ensure Mann returned as chief minister.

Highlighting the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, under which women from general categories are entitled to monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 and Scheduled Caste women ₹1,500, Kejriwal described it as a milestone initiative.

He urged the beneficiaries to work as political agents of the AAP to help the party secure victory in the forthcoming elections and keep the scheme running.

“It is my humble appeal to women to support Mann and persuade male members of their families to vote for the ruling party. I have heard that some men are upset with us. They say women are getting ₹1,000, but what has been done for them. Women should take an initiative in AAP’s support and remind men about schemes like free power, ample canal water supply to fields and universal health insurance of ₹10 lakh for each household,” said Kejriwal.

Appealing to women voters to get advantage of various schemes, he said, “Come wearing new suits when you go to cast your votes, and press the broom button to vote for the AAP. Bring the Bhagwant Mann government back to power in Punjab. I guarantee that all schemes will continue as before.”

Admitting the delay in rolling out the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, the AAP supremo laid the blame on previous governments.

“A financial support of ₹1,000 per month was promised in 2022, but the poor financial management by the earlier governments led to delayed implementation. After four years, the AAP government has managed the finances well, and payments will reach beneficiaries quarterly from December,” he added.

Kejriwal said that the financial assistance was proving a boon for families braving soaring prices of cooking gas, petrol and other daily use items.

“Modi government has failed to curb inflation and with the monthly assistance, the women are able to contribute to their families’ income,” added Kejriwal.

He alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leadership intended to end the monthly financial scheme for women and other welfare schemes.

In his address, the AAP chief also paid homage to the architect of the Indian constitution, BR Ambedkar, and said the AAP country would now be governed by the common man rather than conventional political leaders.

‘No cash, no farmaish”: Only deserving families picked, says Mann

On the Smart Ration Card Scheme, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said his government had undertaken a special drive to issue 10 lakh new ration cards to the most deserving and needy families under the principle of “No Cash, No Farmaish”.

He said total of 19.25 lakh online applications were received during the special enrolment campaign launched in July.

“People applied through Sewa Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and online platforms, while the district administrations conducted door-to-door verification to identify eligible families. The entire exercise was conducted through a transparent and impartial system,” said Mann.

Mann distributed “Meri Rasoi” kits to beneficiaries on stage, containing pulses, sugar, salt, turmeric and mustard oil, while assuring them of 5 kg free wheat per member per month after completion of e-KYC.

SAD leadership left with no morality: Mann on tie-up with BJP

In his address, the chief minister also attacked the opposition parties that ruled the state for decades and ruined its finances.

Mann said Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal used to blame the BJP-led Centre for trying to take control of the Sikh religious institutions and had charged that the saffron party was behind the religious punishment issued against him by the Akal Takht.

“Now, the SAD has revived a coalition with the BJP as its leadership is left with no morality. Akali leadership claimed that the alliance with the BJP was done to protect the interests of Punjab, but it never supported the Punjab government’s demands with the BJP-led Centre government for release of Rural Development Fund (RDF), release of Sikh prisoners and other alike issues. It shows hypocrisy and opportunism of Badals,” Mann added.