The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will expedite approvals for designs, shifting of utilities and removal of structures obstructing construction along the Gurugram metro corridor, officials said on Thursday. The directions were issued by GMDA chief executive officer Dushmant Kumar Behera during a coordination meeting with Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials on Wednesday evening. (Representative photo) more

The directions were issued by GMDA chief executive officer Dushmant Kumar Behera during a coordination meeting with Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials on Wednesday evening.

“It has been directed that utmost priority be given to works proposed by GMRL. The plans for the flyover and underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk and the proposed design of the reversal track near Millennium City Centre must be processed immediately. Other such works should also be taken up on priority,” a senior GMDA official said.

GMRL officials said approval for the design of the proposed double-decker flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk was among the key issues raised during the meeting. The initial design was submitted to GMDA on August 27 and a revised plan on November 2, but approval is still awaited.

The GMDA is also yet to share plans for the placement of pillars at Z Chowk, near the Millennium City Centre metro station, delaying construction of the reversal track, officials said.

Foot overbridges (FOBs) in sectors 37 and 9 are yet to be removed, holding up metro construction between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Sector 9. The traffic diversion plan for the 1km stretch between Dada Bhaiya Chowk and ESI Hospital in Sector 9 also awaits approval.

Another hurdle concerns the proposed metro station at the e-bus depot in Sector 10, where a 0.9-hectare plot belonging to the forest department falls within the land earmarked for the station. A proposed land exchange is yet to materialise.

“A number of issues were discussed in detail during the meeting and the GMDA CEO directed that matters concerning metro works be processed on priority. Metro work has gained pace and we now need carriageways free of obstacles to start construction. We hope utility shifting and other works will now be expedited,” a senior GMRL official said.

GMRL is currently executing the first phase of the Gurugram metro project, connecting Millennium City Centre metro station to Sector 9. It has also floated a tender for the construction of the second phase, connecting Sector 9 to Cyber City, at an estimated cost of ₹1,662 crore.