Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
Banker who helped Gurugram reclaim its green spaces
Lalita Thukral, who spent around 18 years at Citibank and rose to the position of senior vice-president, went on to co-found Iamgurgaon, an NGO dedicated to ecological restoration in the city, in 2009
After nearly two decades in the banking and financial services sector, Latika Thukral, 59, gave up a successful corporate career in 2008 to pursue environmental conservation. Thukral, who spent around 18 years at Citibank and rose to the position of senior vice-president, went on to co-found Iamgurgaon, an NGO dedicated to ecological restoration in the city, in 2009.
When Thukral moved to Gurugram in 1996, she witnessed the city’s transformation first-hand. Her neighbourhood, once a quiet settlement dotted with green spaces, was rapidly turning into a corporate landscape. Concerned about the environmental consequences of such development, she began engaging with like-minded residents, eventually leading to the formation of Iamgurgaon.
Since then, the NGO, comprising nine core members and hundreds of supporters, has undertaken around 16 projects to revive ponds, creeks and forest areas. Thukral works with public and private sector organisations to restore open spaces degraded by illegal waste dumping, sewage overflow and construction.
The organisation’s first project involved transforming a large mining site adjacent to Nathupur village into what is today the Aravalli Biodiversity Park.
“The park was spread over 350 acres and had suffered decades of mining, tree felling and waste dumping. We brought in experts and took help from corporates to carry out planting of native trees. A nursery was also created. It was due to these efforts that the biodiversity park is thriving today,” she said.
The restoration of the biodiversity park was a stepping stone for Iamgurgaon, which has since undertaken ecological restoration of over 1,000 acres across the city.
“We have developed walkways along many traditional bundhs after restoration. This also helped in rainwater harvesting and preventing waterlogging in many areas. We have recreated the Sikanderpur forest and restored bundhs in Chakkarpur, Badshahpur and Wazirabad. Several creeks in the Aravallis have been restored over nearly two decades,” she said.
“We struggled initially to change people’s mindset, but with time and help from civic authorities and corporations, we managed to complete our projects,” Thukral said.
She has been instrumental in bringing residents, educational institutions and corporates together to facilitate the city’s ecological restoration. “Saving our environment is not just one person’s job; we all must share responsibility,” she said.
Despite the progress, Thukral believes Gurugram’s environmental challenges remain formidable. “Encroachment, infrastructure growth, unabated construction, declining groundwater levels and pollution, among others, continue to test the city’s ecological resilience. We have to work together and ensure that the city does not crumble under the weight of its own development,” she said
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