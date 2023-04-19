Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA, his PA in bribery case

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA, his PA in bribery case

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2023 01:21 AM IST

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Tuesday said it has filed a chargesheet against AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta and his personal assistant in a bribery case

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Tuesday said it has filed a chargesheet against AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta and his personal assistant in a bribery case.

Vigilance Department presented AAP MLA Amit Ratan Kotfatta (with face mask) in court at Bathinda in Punjab on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Vigilance Department presented AAP MLA Amit Ratan Kotfatta (with face mask) in court at Bathinda in Punjab on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The chargesheet was filed in a Bathinda court, said a spokesperson of the bureau.

Kotfatta and his PA Rashim Garg were arrested on graft charges in February.

The vigilance bureau registered a case of corruption against Garg after he was arrested red-handed accepting a bribe of 4 lakh on February 16. Later, the MLA was also arrested as his PA allegedly received the bribe on his behalf, said the spokesperson.

Garg was held following a complaint lodged by the husband of the Ghuda village head in Bathinda, who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of 25 lakh.

The spokesperson said during the investigation of this case, it came to light that this bribe was allegedly received by Garg on the directions of Kotfatta.

Both the accused are in judicial custody.

corruption investigation bathinda mla bribe chargesheet husband bribery case government grant aap mla
corruption investigation bathinda mla bribe chargesheet husband bribery case government grant aap mla + 7 more
