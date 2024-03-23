AAP questions Jakhar’s silence on Punjab’s issues

Chandigarh Kang said that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested because he raised his voice against the violence in Manipur and atrocities committed against women there. (HT file photo)

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday hit out at BJP’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar for staying silent on all the issues pertaining to Punjab and the state farmers, but defending misuse of central agencies by the BJP.

Addressing the media here, Kang said that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested because he raised his voice against the violence in Manipur and atrocities committed against women there. “The BJP is arresting Kejriwal because he backed the farmers and stood with sportspersons who sat on a dharna in Delhi,” he said.

Kang said that they (BJP) are talking about liquor scam but there was no scam as even after two years not a single penny has been recovered from our party or any leader. “There is not a single piece of evidence against the AAP,” he added. The AAP chief spokesperson said that unemployment and inflation are at an all-time high, youth being exploited in the name of Agniveer and farmers forced to stage dharnas for their rights. “Kejriwal is also being punished for standing up with what is right,” he said.

Calling Jakhar a “hypocrite”, Kang asked the BJP leader why he said nothing when BJP’s central government refused to release Punjab’s RDF and NHM fund.