AAP MP Sahney seeks strict action against illegal recruiting agents

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 12:56 AM IST

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney said the Union ministry of external affairs has issued a list of illegal recruiting agents whom they found fraudulent and have imposed a ban on them

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Sunday urged director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav to take strict action against “illegal agents” who have been banned by the Government of India but are still functioning in Punjab.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that he is really impressed with the prompt action the Special Task Force of Punjab Police is taking by lodging FIRs and arresting unscrupulous agents of women who have returned from Oman under Mission Hope. (HT File)
AAP's Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that he is really impressed with the prompt action the Special Task Force of Punjab Police is taking by lodging FIRs and arresting unscrupulous agents of women who have returned from Oman under Mission Hope.

In a statement, Sahney said that he is really impressed with the prompt action the Special Task Force of Punjab Police is taking by lodging FIRs and arresting unscrupulous agents of women who have returned from Oman under Mission Hope. “The police themselves are contacting these girls and getting their statements in a very positive and comfortable environment without any delay or irregularities,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said the Union ministry of external affairs has issued a list of illegal recruiting agents whom they found fraudulent and have imposed a ban on them. “The list has 170 recruiting agents from Punjab. When we got to know that some of these recruiting agents are still active and they are running their business again, my office conducted a sting operation in which we reached out to these banned agents for seeking employment opportunities abroad, and most of them readily offered their assistance,” he said, terming it a shocking revelation. The MP has shared the list of illegal recruiting agents with the state police.

Monday, June 19, 2023
